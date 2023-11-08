Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Noodles & Company (NDLS) has gone up by 29.19% for the week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month and a -20.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for NDLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for NDLS’s stock, with a -34.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Noodles & Company (NDLS) by analysts is $4.63, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for NDLS is 32.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NDLS was 527.55K shares.

NDLS) stock’s latest price update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.68 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mike Hynes – Chief Financial Officer Dave Boennighausen – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Tyler Prause – Stephens Andrew Barish – Jefferies Jake Bartlett – Truist Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Noodles & Company Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDLS Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS rose by +29.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -53.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Kline Corey, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kline Corey now owns 52,141 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $9,889 using the latest closing price.

WEST THOMAS B, the Chief Operating Officer of Noodles & Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.89 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WEST THOMAS B is holding 155,323 shares at $7,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noodles & Company stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.23. Equity return is now at value -7.47, with -0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Noodles & Company (NDLS), the company’s capital structure generated 697.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 77.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 617.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.