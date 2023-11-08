New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EDU is $79.03, which is $11.65 above the current price. The public float for EDU is 164.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on November 08, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

EDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has increased by 2.82 when compared to last closing price of 65.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that New Oriental (EDU) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.55% rise in the past month, and a 25.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for EDU’s stock, with a 43.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.89. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 93.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.