Navigating the Volatility of FaZe Holdings Inc’s (FAZE) Stock

In the past week, FAZE stock has gone up by 7.32%, with a monthly gain of 7.26% and a quarterly plunge of -46.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.71% for FaZe Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for FAZE’s stock, with a -56.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 57.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAZE on November 08, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) has increased by 12.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that FaZe (NASDAQ: FAZE ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday as the gaming company is being acquired by GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME ). This deal will have GameSquare acquiring FAZE stock in an all-stock transaction.

FAZE Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1838. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc saw -89.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc, valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.98 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for FaZe Holdings Inc stands at -240.69. The total capital return value is set at -45.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.82. Equity return is now at value -183.24, with -164.24 for asset returns.

Based on FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.