Navigating the Volatility of Ballys Corporation’s (BALY) Stock

In the past week, BALY stock has gone up by 29.09%, with a monthly decline of -8.07% and a quarterly plunge of -33.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Ballys Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for BALY’s stock, with a -36.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ballys Corporation (BALY) is $11.75, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for BALY is 39.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALY on November 08, 2023 was 449.92K shares.

BALY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has increased by 11.94 when compared to last closing price of 8.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it will move up the release of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 to occur prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BALY Trading at -17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY rose by +28.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -48.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from PATEL JAYMIN B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.84 back on Nov 06. After this action, PATEL JAYMIN B now owns 33,624 shares of Ballys Corporation, valued at $88,400 using the latest closing price.

Downey Terrence, the Director of Ballys Corporation, purchase 5,800 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Downey Terrence is holding 37,773 shares at $52,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+41.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -18.87. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.86. Equity return is now at value -39.89, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 561.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 71.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 555.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ballys Corporation (BALY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.