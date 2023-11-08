Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by analysts is $38.88, which is $6.97 above the current market price. The public float for MRCY is 57.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MRCY was 768.01K shares.

MRCY) stock’s latest price update

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY)’s stock price has dropped by -13.24 in relation to previous closing price of 36.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for Mercury Systems (MRCY) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

MRCY’s Market Performance

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) has seen a -11.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.20% decline in the past month and a -10.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for MRCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.17% for MRCY’s stock, with a -24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRCY Trading at -14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.81. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc saw -28.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from Couture Allen, who sale 2,558 shares at the price of $38.59 back on Oct 18. After this action, Couture Allen now owns 65,222 shares of Mercury Systems Inc, valued at $98,709 using the latest closing price.

Stevison James Mitch, the EVP, President Mission Systems of Mercury Systems Inc, sale 1,642 shares at $38.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Stevison James Mitch is holding 86,385 shares at $63,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

+27.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc stands at -2.91. The total capital return value is set at -0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35. Equity return is now at value -1.83, with -1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 37.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.