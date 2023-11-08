Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has plunged by -4.36 when compared to previous closing price of 60.33, but the company has seen a -6.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that MPLX’s Q3 earnings suffer due to rising total costs and expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by analysts is $76.29, which is $18.59 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 109.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.70% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MTDR was 1.38M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stock saw a decrease of -6.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Matador Resources Co (MTDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.43% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $78 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.23. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw 0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Byerley William M, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Sep 12. After this action, Byerley William M now owns 49,199 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $9,987 using the latest closing price.

Foran Joseph Wm, the Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Co, purchase 652 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Foran Joseph Wm is holding 176,120 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 13.27 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.