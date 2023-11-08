Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is above average at 33.87x. The 36-month beta value for MA is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MA is $444.39, which is $55.94 above than the current price. The public float for MA is 831.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of MA on November 08, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 386.16. However, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Visa has a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard. Visa has a higher annual dividend yield after a recent 16% raise.

MA’s Market Performance

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has experienced a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month, and a -1.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for MA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for MA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $475 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MA Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MA rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $386.10. In addition, Mastercard Incorporated saw 11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MA starting from Mastercard Foundation, who sale 125,816 shares at the price of $386.20 back on Nov 03. After this action, Mastercard Foundation now owns 98,172,589 shares of Mastercard Incorporated, valued at $48,590,089 using the latest closing price.

Mastercard Foundation, the 10% Owner of Mastercard Incorporated, sale 125,816 shares at $381.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Mastercard Foundation is holding 98,298,405 shares at $47,965,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.63 for the present operating margin

+96.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastercard Incorporated stands at +44.69. The total capital return value is set at 58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.58. Equity return is now at value 172.49, with 28.28 for asset returns.

Based on Mastercard Incorporated (MA), the company’s capital structure generated 234.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.14. Total debt to assets is 38.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.