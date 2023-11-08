Masimo Corp (MASI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.12relation to previous closing price of 80.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Eli Kammerman – Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations Joe Kiani – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Micah Young – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rick Wise – Stifel Matt Taylor – Jefferies Jason Bednar – Piper Sandler Marie Thibault – BTIG Michael Polark – Wolfe Research Jayson Bedford – Raymond James Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Masimo’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The company’s press release is available at www.masimo.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) Right Now?

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MASI is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MASI is $102.63, which is $23.73 above the current market price. The public float for MASI is 49.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.10% of that float. The average trading volume for MASI on November 08, 2023 was 977.72K shares.

MASI’s Market Performance

The stock of Masimo Corp (MASI) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a -8.09% drop in the past month, and a -30.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for MASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for MASI stock, with a simple moving average of -44.78% for the last 200 days.

MASI Trading at -13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.07. In addition, Masimo Corp saw -46.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corp, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp, purchase 7,040 shares at $144.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 46,818 shares at $1,019,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corp stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corp (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masimo Corp (MASI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.