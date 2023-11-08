Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has gone up by 4.99% for the week, with a 0.16% rise in the past month and a -5.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for MFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for MFC’s stock, with a -3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) is 8.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) is $20.58, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On November 08, 2023, MFC’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.30 in relation to its previous close of 18.53. However, the company has experienced a 4.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Manulife (MFC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

MFC Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.96. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.