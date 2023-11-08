Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 6.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGRX on November 08, 2023 was 250.10K shares.

The stock price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) has dropped by -7.79 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-06-09 that Shares of Mangoceuticals Inc. MGRX, +10.81% fell 6.7% in premarket trading, to extend their sharp pullback from the previous session’s intraday high. The stock had rocketed as much as 60.8% to an intraday high of $2.38 soon after Thursday’s open, but closed up just 10.8%, after the erectile dysfunction (ED) drug maker announced a sponsorship deal with Barstool Sports.

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has seen a -19.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.69% decline in the past month and a -62.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.84% for MGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.38% for MGRX’s stock, with a -59.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX fell by -19.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7147. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc saw -87.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc, valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

To put it simply, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.