Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has gone up by 1.78% for the week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month and a -1.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for MAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for MAIN’s stock, with a 0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is 8.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is $44.17, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for MAIN is 78.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On November 08, 2023, MAIN’s average trading volume was 351.52K shares.

MAIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 40.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Main Street Capital (MAIN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAIN stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for MAIN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAIN in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $45 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAIN Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.44. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw 10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from JACKSON JOHN EARL, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $39.20 back on Mar 31. After this action, JACKSON JOHN EARL now owns 60,517 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $117,585 using the latest closing price.

Beauvais Jason B, the EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY of Main Street Capital Corporation, sale 5,894 shares at $39.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Beauvais Jason B is holding 151,918 shares at $232,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+89.23 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Main Street Capital Corporation stands at +62.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.44. Equity return is now at value 18.19, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.81. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.