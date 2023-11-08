Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO) is $20.20, which is $16.56 above the current market price. The public float for LUMO is 4.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUMO on November 08, 2023 was 16.77K shares.

LUMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LUMO) has surged by 4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.50, but the company has seen a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11th – 13th and the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26th – 28th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will present and host one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

LUMO’s Market Performance

Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO) has seen a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.23% decline in the past month and a 21.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for LUMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for LUMO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUMO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LUMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUMO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $24 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LUMO Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMO fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Lumos Pharma Inc saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMO starting from McKew John C., who sale 3,407 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Aug 02. After this action, McKew John C. now owns 18,707 shares of Lumos Pharma Inc, valued at $10,919 using the latest closing price.

McKew John C., the Chief Scientific Officer of Lumos Pharma Inc, sale 2,214 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that McKew John C. is holding 23,207 shares at $7,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2103.74 for the present operating margin

+96.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumos Pharma Inc stands at -2039.53. The total capital return value is set at -39.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.64. Equity return is now at value -53.76, with -44.81 for asset returns.

Based on Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.47. Total debt to assets is 8.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.