Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is above average at 19.16x. The 36-month beta value for LOW is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOW is $237.37, which is $42.79 above than the current price. The public float for LOW is 576.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on November 08, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

LOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has increased by 0.18 when compared to last closing price of 194.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Lowe’s (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $194.58, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW’s stock has risen by 2.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.07% and a quarterly drop of -11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for LOW’s stock, with a -7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LOW Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.17. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.