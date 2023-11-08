LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has seen a 4.74% increase in the past week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month, and a -27.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for LFST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of -18.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LFST is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LFST is $9.50, which is $3.53 above the current price. The public float for LFST is 70.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on November 08, 2023 was 868.51K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) has plunged by -3.71 when compared to previous closing price of 6.20, but the company has seen a 4.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that LifeStance Health (LFST) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc saw 20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 80,977 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Nov 03. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 4,836,306 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc, valued at $496,389 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc, sale 113,333 shares at $6.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 4,917,283 shares at $749,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -10.85, with -7.93 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.