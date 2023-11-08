KT Corporation ADR (KT) Stock Observes 4.72% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of KT Corporation ADR (KT) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a 0.60% gain in the past month, and a 1.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for KT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for KT’s stock, with a 4.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) is above average at 6.79x. The 36-month beta value for KT is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KT is $16.19, which is $3.57 above than the current price. The public float for KT is 486.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of KT on November 08, 2023 was 866.13K shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has jumped by 0.36 compared to previous close of 12.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that KT Corporation (NYSE:KT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 1:00 AM ET Company Participants Seung-Hoon Chi – Investor Relations Young-Jin Kim – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hoi Jae Kim – Daishin Securities Jisoo Jeong – Meritz Securities Joonsop Kim – KB Securities Seyon Park – Morgan Stanley Young-Jin Kim [Call starts abruptly] Our salary negotiations were reflected in Q4 last year, while we were able to smooth our content sourcing cost this year. In this regard, operating income has increased Y-o-Y in both consolidated and stand-alone basis to continue solid growth.

KT Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.67, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.