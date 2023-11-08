Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRRO is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRRO is $25.00, which is $0.38 above the current price. The public float for KRRO is 0.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRRO on November 08, 2023 was 6.52K shares.

KRRO) stock’s latest price update

Korro Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRRO)’s stock price has soared by 59.04 in relation to previous closing price of 15.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 310.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRRO’s Market Performance

Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) has experienced a 310.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 228.27% rise in the past month, and a 38.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.82% for KRRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 203.19% for KRRO’s stock, with a 30.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRRO Trading at 165.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.57%, as shares surge +64.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRRO rose by +105.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Korro Bio Inc. saw -74.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRRO starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,865 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 636,801 shares of Korro Bio Inc., valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Korro Bio Inc., sale 227 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 48,694 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRRO

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -99.93, with -65.05 for asset returns.

Based on Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.