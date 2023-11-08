Knife River Corp (KNF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 55.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-23 that BISMARCK, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF), an aggregates-led, vertically integrated construction materials and contracting services company, will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. EDT Monday, November 6, 2023. Financial results for the quarter will be released that morning before the NYSE market opens. A live webcast of the call, along with presentation slides, will be available in the Investors section of the Knife River website at inves.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) is above average at 12.01x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNF is $62.67, which is $7.05 above than the current price. The public float for KNF is 50.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume of KNF on November 08, 2023 was 490.49K shares.

KNF’s Market Performance

The stock of Knife River Corp (KNF) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a 7.58% rise in the past month, and a 10.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for KNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for KNF’s stock, with a 17.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KNF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $65 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNF Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF rose by +5.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.94. In addition, Knife River Corp saw 41.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+14.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knife River Corp stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on Knife River Corp (KNF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 31.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Knife River Corp (KNF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.