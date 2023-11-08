Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for KVYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for KVYO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) is $39.00, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for KVYO is 19.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KVYO on November 08, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

KVYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) has decreased by -11.06 when compared to last closing price of 32.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-07 that Digital-marketing platform Klaviyo Inc. on Tuesday said it attracted more deep-pocketed customers and more customers overall during the third quarter, but its losses swelled and its fourth-quarter sales forecast came up short of Wall Street’s estimates.

KVYO Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO rose by +0.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.90. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 1,770,318 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Oct 23. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $50,138,592 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 637,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 26,720 shares at $18,042,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.64 for the present operating margin

+72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -10.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.58.

Based on Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), the company’s capital structure generated 12.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 55.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.