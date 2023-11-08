Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.21relation to previous closing price of 21.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Bryan McCarthy – SVP, Corporate Marketing and Communications John Kite – Chairman and CEO Tom McGowan – President and COO Heath Fear – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Craig Mailman – Citi Lizzy Doykan – Bank of America Connor Mitchell – Piper Sandler Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Securities Wesley Golladay – Baird Michael Mueller – JPMorgan Linda Tsai – Jefferies Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Kite Realty Group Trust Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is above average at 121.49x. The 36-month beta value for KRG is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The public float for KRG is 217.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on November 08, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a 2.66% rise in the past month, and a -11.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.04% for KRG’s stock, with a -0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.79. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, who sale 255 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, WURTZEBACH CHARLES H now owns 61,737 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $5,383 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 12,946 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 778,506 shares at $289,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.