Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has dropped by -1.79 compared to previous close of 60.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-07 that PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 16, 2023. Date: November 16, 2023 Time: 9:10 am ET Presenter: Barry A. Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer The presentation is being webcast and will.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 62.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) by analysts is $65.13, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.52M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stock saw a decrease of 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for IRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

IRM Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.79. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from MARSON DEBORAH, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.31 back on Nov 03. After this action, MARSON DEBORAH now owns 54,026 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $120,620 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $57.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $606,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 70.28, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.