Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has soared by 0.52 in relation to previous closing price of 277.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) is $323.24, which is $44.55 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 349.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on November 08, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG’s stock has seen a 6.28% increase for the week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month and a -8.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for ISRG’s stock, with a -3.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $377 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.25. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from GUTHART GARY S, who sale 27,385 shares at the price of $260.11 back on Oct 26. After this action, GUTHART GARY S now owns 23,551 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $7,123,030 using the latest closing price.

GUTHART GARY S, the CEO of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 4,960 shares at $271.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that GUTHART GARY S is holding 29,840 shares at $1,348,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.