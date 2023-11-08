Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INTZ is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INTZ is $3.00, which is $2.7 above than the current price. The public float for INTZ is 15.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.24% of that float. The average trading volume of INTZ on November 08, 2023 was 987.04K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

INTZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) has plunged by -2.60 when compared to previous closing price of 0.31, but the company has seen a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-10-27 that PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close. In conjunction with the report, Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m.

INTZ’s Market Performance

Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has seen a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.29% decline in the past month and a -71.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for INTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.81% for INTZ’s stock, with a -76.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

INTZ Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares sank -30.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3336. In addition, Intrusion Inc saw -90.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from Hyer Raymond T, who purchase 117,641 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hyer Raymond T now owns 2,998,620 shares of Intrusion Inc, valued at $36,845 using the latest closing price.

Hyer Raymond T, the 10% Owner of Intrusion Inc, purchase 382,359 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Hyer Raymond T is holding 2,880,979 shares at $119,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.27 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc stands at -215.55. The total capital return value is set at -224.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,737.58. Equity return is now at value -477.45, with -185.53 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.