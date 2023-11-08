Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is $130.25, which is $22.03 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 566.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on November 08, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.40relation to previous closing price of 107.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-07 that It is no secret that Warren Buffett’s baby-turned-giant, Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.A, has been piling up a record level of cash on hand. This can only mean two things are top of mind for the legendary investor: one is the lack of any decent deal in today’s market, and second, he may be expecting a downturn on the horizon.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE’s stock has risen by 0.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.49% and a quarterly drop of -5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for ICE’s stock, with a -0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.44. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Sprecher Jeffrey C, who sale 88,683 shares at the price of $112.82 back on Sep 21. After this action, Sprecher Jeffrey C now owns 1,169,965 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $10,004,908 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $112.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 2,881,705 shares at $3,383,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 7.24, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.