Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, INSP stock has gone down by -12.67%, with a monthly decline of -26.35% and a quarterly plunge of -44.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Inspire Medical Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.02% for INSP’s stock, with a -45.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) is $232.83, which is $129.9 above the current market price. The public float for INSP is 28.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSP on November 08, 2023 was 672.56K shares.

INSP) stock’s latest price update

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)’s stock price has decreased by -15.59 compared to its previous closing price of 161.74. However, the company has seen a -12.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ezgi Yagci – Vice President of Investor Relations Tim Herbert – President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Buchholz – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Danielle Antalffy – UBS Securities LLC Robert Marcus – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lei Huang – Wells Fargo & Company Travis Steed – Bank of America Jonathan Block – Stifel Financial Corp. Richard Newitter – Truist Securities Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Companies Chris Pasquale – Nephron Research LLC David Rescott – Robert W. Baird & Co. Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Securities USA Mike Kratky – Leerink Partners LLC Mike Polark – Wolfe Research, LLC Suraj Kalia – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Operator Good afternoon.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $371 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSP Trading at -26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP fell by -11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.84. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc saw -45.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Griffin Jerry C, who sale 529 shares at the price of $290.47 back on Jul 31. After this action, Griffin Jerry C now owns 8,852 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, valued at $153,659 using the latest closing price.

Griffin Jerry C, the Director of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, sale 529 shares at $304.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Griffin Jerry C is holding 8,381 shares at $161,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.67 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc stands at -11.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -10.86, with -9.02 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.