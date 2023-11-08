IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for IGC is $3.05, The public float for IGC is 49.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for IGC on November 08, 2023 was 248.70K shares.

IGC) stock’s latest price update

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.61 in comparison to its previous close of 0.30, however, the company has experienced a 9.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-04-18 that POTOMAC, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4:30 PM (Local Time -PDT). Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer, and Claudia Grimaldi, Principal Financial Officer, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

IGC’s Market Performance

IGC’s stock has risen by 9.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.80% and a quarterly drop of -3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.38% for IGC Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.63% for IGC’s stock, with a -5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IGC Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGC rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3099. In addition, IGC Pharma Inc saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1270.14 for the present operating margin

-17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGC Pharma Inc stands at -1263.01. The total capital return value is set at -58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.06. Equity return is now at value -61.27, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on IGC Pharma Inc (IGC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.