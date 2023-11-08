Idacorp, Inc. (IDA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Idacorp, Inc. (NYSE: IDA)’s stock price has dropped by -2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 96.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that IDACORP’s (IDA) third-quarter earnings benefit from strong demand from its expanding customer base. The company is investing to upgrade infrastructure and serve its customer base efficiently.

Is It Worth Investing in Idacorp, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) Right Now?

Idacorp, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Idacorp, Inc. (IDA) is $106.00, which is $11.82 above the current market price. The public float for IDA is 50.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDA on November 08, 2023 was 309.51K shares.

IDA’s Market Performance

IDA stock saw a decrease of -2.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Idacorp, Inc. (IDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for IDA’s stock, with a -8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $104 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDA Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDA fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.11. In addition, Idacorp, Inc. saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDA starting from Malmen Jeffrey L, who sale 1,463 shares at the price of $98.16 back on Sep 14. After this action, Malmen Jeffrey L now owns 15,734 shares of Idacorp, Inc., valued at $143,607 using the latest closing price.

Colburn Mitchel D, the VP of Plan, Eng, & Const (IPC) of Idacorp, Inc., sale 123 shares at $104.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Colburn Mitchel D is holding 593 shares at $12,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.52 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idacorp, Inc. stands at +15.80. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 9.82, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Idacorp, Inc. (IDA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.87. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Idacorp, Inc. (IDA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.