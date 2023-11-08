ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Stock Records -40.70% Quarterly Movement

The stock of ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has seen a -13.99% decrease in the past week, with a -27.71% drop in the past month, and a -40.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for ICUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.51% for ICUI’s stock, with a -47.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) is $130.00, which is $45.66 above the current market price. The public float for ICUI is 20.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICUI on November 08, 2023 was 214.67K shares.

ICUI) stock’s latest price update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.31 compared to its previous closing price of 102.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Mills – Managing Partner at ICR Vivek Jain – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brian Bonnell – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Larry Solow – CJS Securities Jayson Bedford – Raymond James Operator Good afternoon. And welcome to the ICU Medical Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

ICUI Trading at -28.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI fell by -13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.35. In addition, ICU Medical, Inc. saw -46.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from Voigtlander Christian B., who sale 6,850 shares at the price of $129.04 back on Sep 08. After this action, Voigtlander Christian B. now owns 13,603 shares of ICU Medical, Inc., valued at $883,930 using the latest closing price.

Jain Vivek, the Chairman and CEO of ICU Medical, Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $180.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Jain Vivek is holding 23,677 shares at $5,400,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical, Inc. stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.74. Equity return is now at value -2.31, with -1.07 for asset returns.

Based on ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.36. Total debt to assets is 38.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.