Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) has decreased by -11.14 when compared to last closing price of 25.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Claire McAdams – Investor Relations Jeff Andreson – Chief Executive Officer Greg Swyt – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Shi – Needham & Company Craig Ellis – B.

Is It Worth Investing in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) is 29.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICHR is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) is $32.50, which is $16.52 above the current market price. The public float for ICHR is 28.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On November 08, 2023, ICHR’s average trading volume was 153.57K shares.

ICHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has seen a -6.31% decrease in the past week, with a -22.74% drop in the past month, and a -34.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for ICHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.80% for ICHR’s stock, with a -29.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICHR Trading at -23.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.32. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR., who sale 14,965 shares at the price of $34.46 back on Sep 06. After this action, BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. now owns 57,485 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd, valued at $515,694 using the latest closing price.

ROHRS THOMAS M, the Director of Ichor Holdings Ltd, sale 80,000 shares at $36.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ROHRS THOMAS M is holding 93,764 shares at $2,942,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.05 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 4.05, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 31.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.