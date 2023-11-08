Holley Inc (HLLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLLY is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLLY is $9.17, which is $4.58 above the current price. The public float for HLLY is 49.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLLY on November 08, 2023 was 602.51K shares.

Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY)’s stock price has increased by 8.77 compared to its previous closing price of 4.22. However, the company has seen a 9.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-03 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, present traders and investors with opportunities for explosive returns. However, the penny stock territory also comes loaded with substantial risks.

HLLY’s Market Performance

Holley Inc (HLLY) has experienced a 9.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month, and a -38.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for HLLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.78% for HLLY’s stock, with a 16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLLY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HLLY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HLLY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $9 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLLY Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLLY rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Holley Inc saw 116.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLLY starting from Basham Owen, who sale 5,500,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Aug 15. After this action, Basham Owen now owns 49,173,884 shares of Holley Inc, valued at $34,650,000 using the latest closing price.

Coady James D., the Director of Holley Inc, sale 5,500,000 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Coady James D. is holding 49,173,884 shares at $34,650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+34.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holley Inc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 8.19, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Holley Inc (HLLY), the company’s capital structure generated 156.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.00. Total debt to assets is 52.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Holley Inc (HLLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.