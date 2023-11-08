Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

The public float for HLF is 95.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLF on November 08, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

HLF) stock’s latest price update

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.14 in relation to its previous close of 13.78. However, the company has experienced a -7.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 1, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Erin Banyas – Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Michael O.

HLF’s Market Performance

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has seen a -7.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.86% decline in the past month and a -26.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for HLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for HLF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLF Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.11. In addition, Herbalife Ltd saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLF starting from Montesino Ibelis, who sale 6,604 shares at the price of $14.99 back on Aug 30. After this action, Montesino Ibelis now owns 139,224 shares of Herbalife Ltd, valued at $98,994 using the latest closing price.

Gratziani Stephan Paulo, the Director of Herbalife Ltd, purchase 23,500 shares at $14.06 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Gratziani Stephan Paulo is holding 34,529 shares at $330,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+75.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd stands at +6.17. The total capital return value is set at 32.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.