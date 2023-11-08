HCW Biologics Inc (HCWB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HCW Biologics Inc (HCWB) is $6.00, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for HCWB is 17.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCWB on November 08, 2023 was 6.86K shares.

HCWB) stock’s latest price update

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HCWB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-08-31 that US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

HCWB’s Market Performance

HCWB’s stock has risen by 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.55% and a quarterly drop of -17.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for HCW Biologics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for HCWB’s stock, with a -9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCWB Trading at -12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCWB rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7260. In addition, HCW Biologics Inc saw -13.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCWB starting from Wong Hing C, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Sep 14. After this action, Wong Hing C now owns 15,314,868 shares of HCW Biologics Inc, valued at $3,741 using the latest closing price.

Winer Gary M, the Director of HCW Biologics Inc, purchase 1,041 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Winer Gary M is holding 17,000 shares at $2,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.32 for the present operating margin

+29.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCW Biologics Inc stands at -221.67. The total capital return value is set at -31.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.35. Equity return is now at value -50.05, with -43.06 for asset returns.

Based on HCW Biologics Inc (HCWB), the company’s capital structure generated 17.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.65. Total debt to assets is 13.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HCW Biologics Inc (HCWB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.