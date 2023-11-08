Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HAS is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HAS is $62.17, which is $16.73 above than the current price. The public float for HAS is 129.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on November 08, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

HAS stock's latest price update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 45.83. However, the company has seen a 0.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Hasbro shares have dropped about 25% in the past month, making it a potentially less risky investment. The company’s financial performance has been soft, but the dividend remains relatively secure and has a higher yield than the risk-free rate. HAS stock is trading at a near decade-low valuation, making it a potentially attractive investment with potential returns worth the associated risks.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS’s stock has risen by 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.64% and a quarterly drop of -31.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Hasbro, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.37% for HAS’s stock, with a -23.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at -25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -23.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.74. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -25.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.