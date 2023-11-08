Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) has plunged by -0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 21.96, but the company has seen a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Graphic Packaging (GPK) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GPK is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPK is $27.80, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for GPK is 302.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume for GPK on November 08, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK stock saw an increase of 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.91% and a quarterly increase of -4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for GPK’s stock, with a -7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPK Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Co saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Scherger Stephen R., who sale 160,492 shares at the price of $25.81 back on May 09. After this action, Scherger Stephen R. now owns 427,548 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, valued at $4,142,299 using the latest closing price.

Yost Joseph P, the EVP & President, International of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, sale 60,000 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yost Joseph P is holding 209,250 shares at $1,439,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.92. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.