Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GORO is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gold Resource Corp (GORO) is $2.00, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for GORO is 87.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On November 08, 2023, GORO’s average trading volume was 326.28K shares.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO)’s stock price has plunge by -18.50relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Chet Holyoak – CFO Allen Palmiere – President, CEO and Director Alberto Reyes – COO Conference Call Participants Jake Sekelsky – Alliance Global Partners Heiko Ihle – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Gold Resource Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.

GORO’s Market Performance

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has seen a -17.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.30% decline in the past month and a -40.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.15% for GORO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.58% for GORO stock, with a simple moving average of -57.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GORO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GORO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GORO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GORO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GORO Trading at -23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GORO fell by -17.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4105. In addition, Gold Resource Corp saw -78.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+12.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Resource Corp stands at -4.54. The total capital return value is set at 4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.97. Equity return is now at value -16.01, with -9.21 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Resource Corp (GORO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.00. Total debt to assets is 20.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.