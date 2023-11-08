GAN Limited (GAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)’s stock price has increased by 85.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. However, the company has seen a 99.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-08 that Gan (NASDAQ: GAN ) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the software-as-a-service solutions company announced an acquisition deal with Sega Sammy Creation. Sega Sammy Creation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS: SGAMY ), is acquiring Gan for $1.97 per share in cash.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GAN is $2.75, which is $1.1 above the current price. The public float for GAN is 42.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GAN on November 08, 2023 was 267.12K shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stock saw an increase of 99.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.47% and a quarterly increase of -13.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for GAN Limited (GAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 63.89% for GAN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.39% for the last 200 days.

GAN Trading at 43.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +38.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +96.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0323. In addition, GAN Limited saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -139.55. The total capital return value is set at -17.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.61. Equity return is now at value -191.74, with -100.62 for asset returns.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 135.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.55. Total debt to assets is 27.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GAN Limited (GAN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.