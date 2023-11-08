FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 3.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-27 that NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing third quarter 2023 results and conduct a conference call on November 9, 2023. The third quarter 2023 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time (2:30 pm Central E.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FREY is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FREY is $12.57, which is $9.15 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 116.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.89% of that float. The average trading volume for FREY on November 08, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY stock saw a decrease of 7.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for FREYR Battery (FREY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for FREY’s stock, with a -51.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -27.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -21.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -60.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -18.64, with -15.69 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.