Forestar Group Inc (FOR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Forestar Group Inc (FOR) has gone up by 25.77% for the week, with a 13.53% rise in the past month and a -3.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for FOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.19% for FOR’s stock, with a 39.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE: FOR) Right Now?

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE: FOR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FOR is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FOR is $30.00, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for FOR is 18.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for FOR on November 08, 2023 was 174.91K shares.

FOR) stock’s latest price update

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE: FOR)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.73 in comparison to its previous close of 25.81, however, the company has experienced a 25.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Healthy demand for trending real-estate property types and digital transformations to drive operational resiliency poise Real Estate Development industry players like LGIH and FOR well for growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $32 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOR Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOR rose by +25.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.63. In addition, Forestar Group Inc saw 93.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOR starting from Ringler G.F. (Rick) III, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $20.12 back on May 11. After this action, Ringler G.F. (Rick) III now owns 7,267 shares of Forestar Group Inc, valued at $40,238 using the latest closing price.

Ringler G.F. (Rick) III, the Director of Forestar Group Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Ringler G.F. (Rick) III is holding 6,678 shares at $45,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.38 for the present operating margin

+21.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forestar Group Inc stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.83. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Forestar Group Inc (FOR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 243.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forestar Group Inc (FOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.