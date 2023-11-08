Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 119.64, but the company has seen a 4.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that A booming digital era, favorable consumer spending habits and technology advancements may drive the Financial Transaction Services space. Stocks like V, MA, FI, GPN and FLT are poised to benefit from the favorable industry trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) by analysts is $140.85, which is $21.64 above the current market price. The public float for FI is 595.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of FI was 2.41M shares.

FI’s Market Performance

FI’s stock has seen a 4.80% increase for the week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month and a -4.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Fiserv, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for FI’s stock, with a 1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.33. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $113.90 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 153,606 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $768,825 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $112.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 160,356 shares at $757,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.