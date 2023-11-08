First Solar Inc’s (FSLR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a 1.32% increase in the past week, with a 0.37% gain in the past month, and a -29.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 32.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc (FSLR) is $239.14, which is $94.81 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSLR on November 08, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.80 in relation to its previous close of 146.97. However, the company has experienced a 1.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that The energy markets are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities in the wake of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The price of brent crude remains elevated, above $80/barrel, as the Israel-Hamas war and the Russo-Ukrainian war have led to oil market speculation on supply and demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $237 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at -10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.97. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Verma Kuntal Kumar, who sale 1,621 shares at the price of $144.16 back on Oct 30. After this action, Verma Kuntal Kumar now owns 1,621 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $233,683 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $158.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 30,419 shares at $791,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.