Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) is 22.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNF is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) is $47.50, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for FNF is 257.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On November 08, 2023, FNF’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

The stock of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 41.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here is how FNF Group (FNF) and CME Group (CME) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

FNF’s Market Performance

FNF’s stock has risen by 7.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.60% and a quarterly rise of 2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Fidelity National Financial Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for FNF stock, with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $43 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNF Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.54. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from Nolan Michael Joseph, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $43.12 back on Sep 11. After this action, Nolan Michael Joseph now owns 354,786 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc, valued at $1,293,600 using the latest closing price.

LANE DANIEL D, the Director of Fidelity National Financial Inc, sale 5,531 shares at $37.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that LANE DANIEL D is holding 271,325 shares at $207,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.84. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.42. Total debt to assets is 5.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.