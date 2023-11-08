Expensify Inc (EXFY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXFY is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXFY is $4.00, which is $2.45 above the current price. The public float for EXFY is 40.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXFY on November 08, 2023 was 671.37K shares.

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY)’s stock price has dropped by -46.62 in relation to previous closing price of 2.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -42.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-23 that Expensify says it has made its first venture into the personal payments space with its new app. The firm says its new offering, announced Monday (Oct. 23), is an expansion of the company’s business expense management technology, designed for consumer payments.

EXFY’s Market Performance

Expensify Inc (EXFY) has experienced a -42.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -54.07% drop in the past month, and a -65.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.12% for EXFY’s stock, with a -76.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXFY Trading at -52.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -50.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -40.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Expensify Inc saw -82.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from McLaughlin Steven J., who purchase 168,894 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Oct 27. After this action, McLaughlin Steven J. now owns 7,095,025 shares of Expensify Inc, valued at $418,857 using the latest closing price.

Barrett David Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Expensify Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Barrett David Michael is holding 2,654,021 shares at $95,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -30.01, with -13.51 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expensify Inc (EXFY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.