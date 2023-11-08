Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXAS is $94.99, which is $31.18 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 179.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAS on November 08, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 65.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that From a technical perspective, Exact Sciences (EXAS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. EXAS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS’s stock has risen by 0.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.46% and a quarterly drop of -22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for Exact Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for EXAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $90 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.00. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp. saw 28.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Cunningham Everett, who sale 13,007 shares at the price of $66.49 back on Oct 12. After this action, Cunningham Everett now owns 37,909 shares of Exact Sciences Corp., valued at $864,835 using the latest closing price.

Condella Sarah, the EVP, Human Resources of Exact Sciences Corp., sale 4,500 shares at $84.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Condella Sarah is holding 75,814 shares at $379,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corp. stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -4.43 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.