Evaluating the Ups and Downs of XP Inc’s (XP) Stock

The stock of XP Inc (XP) has seen a 10.60% increase in the past week, with a 0.73% gain in the past month, and a -14.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 18.04x. The 36-month beta value for XP is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XP is $149.85, which is $7.85 above than the current price. The public float for XP is 338.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of XP on November 08, 2023 was 4.89M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has surged by 5.94 when compared to previous closing price of 20.88, but the company has seen a 10.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that XP Inc. is a $10.7-billion market cap financial services provider in Brazil with a wide range of products and services. The company achieved significant milestones and reported increased earnings and profitability last quarter. I think XP Inc. is well-positioned to take advantage of expected interest rate cuts and market activity, with strong long-term prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.93. In addition, XP Inc saw 44.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 1.73 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, XP Inc (XP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.