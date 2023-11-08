Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ceco Environmental Corp.’s (CECO) Stock

In the past week, CECO stock has gone up by 13.54%, with a monthly gain of 13.05% and a quarterly surge of 33.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Ceco Environmental Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for CECO’s stock, with a 33.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceco Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Right Now?

Ceco Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CECO is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CECO is $21.20, which is $2.83 above the current price. The public float for CECO is 29.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CECO on November 08, 2023 was 260.73K shares.

CECO) stock’s latest price update

Ceco Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.93 in comparison to its previous close of 16.56, however, the company has experienced a 13.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that CECO Environmental (CECO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago.

CECO Trading at 18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO rose by +13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Ceco Environmental Corp. saw 57.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.99 back on Sep 18. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 133,205 shares of Ceco Environmental Corp., valued at $159,900 using the latest closing price.

WALLMAN RICHARD F, the Director of Ceco Environmental Corp., purchase 12,000 shares at $13.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that WALLMAN RICHARD F is holding 52,000 shares at $165,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceco Environmental Corp. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 24.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.