Evaluating the Impact of -13.03 Increase on Kimball Electronics Inc’s (KE) Stock

The stock of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) has gone down by -10.34% for the week, with a -16.17% drop in the past month and a -15.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for KE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.32% for KE’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: KE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: KE) is 10.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KE is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) is $36.50, which is $13.01 above the current market price. The public float for KE is 24.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On November 08, 2023, KE’s average trading volume was 70.28K shares.

KE) stock’s latest price update

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: KE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.03 compared to its previous closing price of 27.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that In times of market turmoil, there are often incredible opportunities to scoop up quality undervalued growth stocks that have been beaten down due to macroeconomic fears, rather than any issues with their underlying businesses. With the current bear market and recession worries weighing on investors’ minds, many strong companies have seen their share prices decline significantly from their highs.

Analysts’ Opinion of KE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $39 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KE Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KE fell by -10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.98. In addition, Kimball Electronics Inc saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+9.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimball Electronics Inc stands at +3.06. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.86 for asset returns.

Based on Kimball Electronics Inc (KE), the company’s capital structure generated 53.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.94. Total debt to assets is 22.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.