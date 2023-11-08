Evaluating the Impact of -1.12 Increase on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s (CP) Stock

The stock of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 0.38% gain in the past month, and a -9.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for CP’s stock, with a -5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) by analysts is $118.48, which is $12.37 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 931.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CP was 1.83M shares.

The stock of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has decreased by -1.12 when compared to last closing price of 74.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Canadian Pacific (CP) third-quarter 2023 revenues of $2,489.1 million (C$3,339 million) improve 40.4% year over year.

CP Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.72. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.