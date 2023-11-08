European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ)’s stock price has decreased by -3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 15.15. However, the company has seen a 0.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT to review the results.

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) is $22.00, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for EWCZ is 33.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWCZ on November 08, 2023 was 396.70K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ stock saw a decrease of 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.24% for EWCZ stock, with a simple moving average of -17.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWCZ Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, European Wax Center Inc saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.88. Equity return is now at value 9.54, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.