Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ero Copper Corp (ERO) by analysts is $19.80, The public float for ERO is 81.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ERO was 177.86K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ERO) stock’s latest price update

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.64 in comparison to its previous close of 13.34, however, the company has experienced a -12.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-07 that (Kitco News) – Ero Copper said the net proceeds from the offering will be used to advance growth initiatives at the company’s Tucumã project and Caraíba operations.

ERO’s Market Performance

Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has seen a -12.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.56% decline in the past month and a -43.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for ERO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.95% for ERO’s stock, with a -34.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERO Trading at -28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERO fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Ero Copper Corp saw -13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ero Copper Corp stands at +23.88. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.33. Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 6.52 for asset returns.

Based on Ero Copper Corp (ERO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.34. Total debt to assets is 36.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.