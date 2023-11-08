Entergy Corp. (ETR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) is above average at 14.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Entergy Corp. (ETR) is $106.03, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 210.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETR on November 08, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ETR) stock’s latest price update

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43 in relation to its previous close of 98.07. However, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Abler – Vice President, Investor Relations Drew Marsh – Chairman and CEO Kimberly Fontan – Chief Financial Officer Roderick West – Group President, Utility Operations Conference Call Participants Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan Paul Zimbardo – Bank of America Michael Lonegan – Evercore Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho Nick Campanella – Barclays Ryan Levine – Citi Paul Patterson – Glenrock Associates Travis Miller – Morningstar Operator Good morning. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR’s stock has risen by 2.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.98% and a quarterly rise of 0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Entergy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $118 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.72. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,251 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $1,287,900 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corp., sale 300 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,269 shares at $31,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp. (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.