Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA): A Technical Analysis

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) is $144.96, which is $15.23 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 245.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on November 08, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

EA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has jumped by 0.36 compared to previous close of 129.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Electronic Arts has potential for further upside based on strong net booking growth and healthy free cash flow generation. Net bookings and net revenues have continued to see growth, driven in part by the success of the EA SPORTS FC gaming title. The company’s solid financial position and growth in free cash flow indicate the ability to fund further growth and potentially increase dividend payouts.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has risen by 4.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.13% and a quarterly rise of 6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Electronic Arts, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for EA’s stock, with a 4.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.62. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Simonson Richard A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $128.22 back on Nov 03. After this action, Simonson Richard A now owns 61,045 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $1,282,235 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $123.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 30,586 shares at $247,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.